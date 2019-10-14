Bookmark This Place For The Next Time You Are In Lodhi Colony

Jamun is a cute little purple Eatery tucked in Lodhi Colony with amazing interiors and ambience. This restaurant offers Indian regional cuisine at its best. It can satiate the cravings for real-good Indian food. Jamun has curated a mix of forgotten dishes and the popular ones from the heartland that is served in a light and healthy manner. Their menu offers weekend breakfast, lunch thalis and a daily chai menu serving tea time favorites. To start with, even before you order your starters they serve you with a 3- tier Papad platter with different papads, chutneys, and pickles. They have an amazing mocktail collection with options without soda as well like their classic Jamun lemonade which was made with water instead of soda. The starters are amazing as well, the paneer tikka was one of the best in town. We also tried their Gahar Dal ki Tikki with Bhaang Chutney which was again lip-smacking. The third thing we ordered for the starters was the Tamatar ki Chaat with Homemade Bhujiyaa which was just like I had when I was in Varanasi. For the main course, we ordered almost everything on the vegetarian menu since we were 15 people dining. Everything from the Curd rice to Baingan bharta to Pindi Chole to Paneer Makhani was done to perfection. Also, the Gucchi Pulao is not to be missed. Their bread menu is not like what you’ll find at other restaurants. It is curated really well. The show-stealer is the Malabari Paranthas. Then comes our favorite part, the desserts. We ordered their homemade special kulfi i.e Jamun Kulfi which was super tasty. We also called for some Mango Rabri with Fresh Mangoes and Aam Papad. Ir was very flavorful, just a little too sweet for us. All in all, this eatery is highlights recommended and you must bookmark it for the next time you are in Lodhi Colony. We’d happily go back even though we not particularly fervent about Indian food.