This place has a super loving, super friendly staff which will give your doggo a pampering bath and grooming session complete with teeth brushing and hugs! The pricing is good and the session is 60 minutes of fun!
The Dog Spa At The Galleria Is Perfect If Your BFF Needs Some Quality Time
Pet Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
More bays for more doggos will be awesome.
What's My Pro Tip?
Shop while you're there! They have healthy and organic doggie treats, chew sticks, toys and even bow ties, collars, leashes and harnesses!
Anything Else?
If your pooch is a handful they'll send someone to and from the car to help you bring him/her over to the spa for their session!
Pet Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO CHOWK
Comments (0)