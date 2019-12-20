The Dog Spa At The Galleria Is Perfect If Your BFF Needs Some Quality Time

Pet Stores

Dogspa & Pet Shop

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

SF-104, 1st Floor, Above Khan Chacha, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

This place has a super loving, super friendly staff which will give your doggo a pampering bath and grooming session complete with teeth brushing and hugs! The pricing is good and the session is 60 minutes of fun!

What Could Be Better?

More bays for more doggos will be awesome.

What's My Pro Tip?

Shop while you're there! They have healthy and organic doggie treats, chew sticks, toys and even bow ties, collars, leashes and harnesses!

Anything Else?

If your pooch is a handful they'll send someone to and from the car to help you bring him/her over to the spa for their session!

