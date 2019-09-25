A Fiery And Unforgettable Meal All The Way From Andhra

Delhi is slowly becoming the hub for unique regional cuisines and me for one, couldn't be happier. This particular place has become a super favourite mainly because it has made a cuisine I love more accessible simply by being in the heart of south Delhi and also added a touch of extra comfort and panache by being more of a proper sit-down restaurant than a canteen-style eatery. Welcome to Tenali, an Andhra kitchen that is unapologetically super fiery (barring a few dishes) and why not? That's what Andhra cuisine is all about, isn't it?! Nestled in the main Green Park Market, the aroma of incense welcomes you as you enter, the interiors are sparkling clean and sparse like all good south Indian restaurants usually are and the walls have hand-painted mural accents of palms and farm folk. As you sit down, the aroma starts mingling with the slight pungency of Andhra chillies, the tempering of mustard seeds and curry leaves and that's when you know you've come to the right place for a belly full of pure joy. The best sellers here have got to be the veg and non-veg thalis, unlimited if you eat one by yourself, single-serve if you share it, but I sincerely request you to order one just for yourself because it is that good. The components of thali change daily so no two days are the same since we usually eat the non-veg thali, I say you go the day they have the Gongura Mutton and the Chicken Korma, though after multiple meals there we are yet to meet a thali we didn't enjoy. There is Sambhar, a Rasam, a dry vegetable, Lemon rice, a Chicken dish, a mutton dish and a sweet dish paired with papad, pooris and white rice, which areas I mentioned, unlimited if you don't share the thali. Even the rice changes daily and two favourites are the curry leaf rice and the coconut rice. If you're in the mood for a smaller meal, breakfast and tea time have dosa, idli and upma thalis, complete with two chutneys and a little bowl of dessert, because a meal is a meal after all. If you prefer a la carte, they have that too, in which case, do not miss the fierce Andhra style Chicken Fry, the Allam Kodi Wings, which have a nice dose of ginger, the Prawn Eguru, a spicy stir fry I suggest you eat with a Malabar parotta and finish all that with their house-made Guava Chilli Ice Cream, lest you forget you're eating Andhra food. Apart from true to the cuisine's spirit kind of food, it's the pricing here, the total value for money, so go and take family and friends.