A Fine Restaurant In Hustle Bustle Of Karol Bagh

Banter, a place to hangout in Rajinder Nagar to have some good friendly conversations and enjoy the best of the food and drinks. Coming to the ambience, the place is decorated really well with beautiful quotes and furniture. There is an open area as well with all sorts of beautiful lightings. The staff is very courteous and are very eager to serve good food. I came along with some of my friends and I really enjoyed the starters, main course, shakes, and desserts. In the starters, try their Butter Chicken Tart, Bhaijaan Seekh paratha and Udta Punjab. Butter Chicken Tart is really juicy and blended well with all sorts of spices. Bhaijaan Parantha is something which you are definitely going to love. While in the main course, you can have their Chicken Biryani and Dal Makhani along with Naan. In the mocktails, opt for their Moonshine. It's guava and apple-based and you will definitely love the combo. Totally had a good experience here. Definitely visiting again.