A Fruit Heaven For The Modern Age! Come Gift Luxury This Season

The frutsmith is one of its kinds dealing in luxury fruit gift hampers. Their idea is to reinvent the modern-day gift box every day, choosing quality over quantity, longevity over ephemera. They have a great range of not only organically grown fruits but everything that goes with it (salts, knives) and more. The taste is such that you won’t be able to stop at just one. And it’s healthy too. Ever had a lip smacking fruit? I say order right now. Frutsmith also has a boutique store located in DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon where you can see, feel and buy them from the store. They also have a secret tea room at the back side which serves a wide range of teas with continental sides. I am definitely going back for more. You should try too!