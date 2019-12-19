An Appetising Plate Of Tawa Chicken Tikka To Set Your Mood Right

Sunny Chicken Soup has opened another outlet next to their shop called 'Sunny Express'. Now, you can enjoy their Tawa chicken tikka along with Rumali roti. They also have delicious Bheega kulcha to pair up with their tawa dishes. Chicken tikka in gravy is really tender and is cooked properly. This place opens at around 12-1 pm. They also have delicious rolls too! You can choose from the various variety that they offer!