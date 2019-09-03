A Good Spot To Catch Up With Sushi, Dimsums And Sake Cocktails

Visited YouMee in the M-Block Market, GK-II and they have a refreshing take on Japanese cuisine. The interiors have Manga (Japanese B\W comics) on the walls and it gives it a contemporary theme. The service was good, and they were on the lookout for you in case you needed something. The manager also was courteous and catered to all requests. We had from the menu of Sushi (1 veg\1 n-veg), Dimsums (1 veg\1 n-veg) for starters, along with a choice of Mocktails and Cocktails of which one was Sake and Gin based. We ordered the Bourbon and the Gin& Sake based ones. The Sushi is made in an open bar, so you can see how your sushi is being made and shows the confidence the restaurant has in their sushi preparation. The dim sums were well presented and tasted fine, nothing spectacular. The main course was Asian, Sweet and Sour Chicken and Pan-Fried noodles. They were passé. The Sushi was good and went well with the cocktails.