This Children's Cafe Makes For A Great Hang Out Spot For Kids & Parents

Gaming Zone

Going Bananas Kids Play Area & Cafe

Gurugram, Haryana
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

South Point Mall, 101, 1st Floor, Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

When these days it's become difficult for parents to enjoy once they have had babies, this place is a saviour. It has a play area for babies along with a cafe for adults. So you can have an eye on your kid while having a good time yourself. And you can even throw birthday parties for babies and invite a big group here.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, and Big Group.

