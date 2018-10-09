When these days it's become difficult for parents to enjoy once they have had babies, this place is a saviour. It has a play area for babies along with a cafe for adults. So you can have an eye on your kid while having a good time yourself. And you can even throw birthday parties for babies and invite a big group here.
This Children's Cafe Makes For A Great Hang Out Spot For Kids & Parents
Gaming Zone
- Upwards: ₹ 2500
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids, and Big Group.
