A Gym That Shuts Shop At 2AM? Say Hello To Snap Fitness

For all you peeps who claim you don’t have the time to workout, you no longer have an excuse.

Snap Fitness is an international chain which started in the USA in 2003 and made its way to India in October 2014. They provide personalised training comprising strength training, cardio, TRX training, plyometric training, body building and even yoga.

Nutritionists are also available to advise you on the perfect diet meant only for you {whey protein is not the only way!}.

If you want to opt for a personal trainer, do inquire at the reception. The trainers come in three categories: Gold, platinum and premium depending on how experienced he/she is.

The starting price for the service is INR 6,000. Trainers however, may be available only at select hours so do give them a ring to set up an appointment for you. And yes, they have both men and women trainers.