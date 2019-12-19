An almost 24-hour gym, Snap Fitness in GK2 opens its doors every day at a sleepy 5am, much before sunrise, and only goes to bed at 2am; so even if you’re not a morning person, you can scribble in a late night slot for some you-time post work.
A Gym That Shuts Shop At 2AM? Say Hello To Snap Fitness
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Shortcut
No More Excuses!
For all you peeps who claim you don’t have the time to workout, you no longer have an excuse.
Snap Fitness is an international chain which started in the USA in 2003 and made its way to India in October 2014. They provide personalised training comprising strength training, cardio, TRX training, plyometric training, body building and even yoga.
Nutritionists are also available to advise you on the perfect diet meant only for you {whey protein is not the only way!}.
If you want to opt for a personal trainer, do inquire at the reception. The trainers come in three categories: Gold, platinum and premium depending on how experienced he/she is.
The starting price for the service is INR 6,000. Trainers however, may be available only at select hours so do give them a ring to set up an appointment for you. And yes, they have both men and women trainers.
Swipe In, Swipe Out
You might fear going to the gym at odd hours of the night. Snap provides swipe cards to all members thereby restricting access and promises a completely safe environment while you work your way to a fitter you.
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Comments (0)