A Hidden Gem In Satya Niketan For Some Scrumptious Food!

Rood Dude is a cafe plus a shop where you can enjoy delicious food and buy some fancy, fashionable clothes. It has got a dimly lit ambience and the place is congested but these things can be overlooked because of the scrumptious food they serve without making us wait. The staff is really sweet and their service is great. We ordered chicken wontons, tandoori chicken burger (with extra cheese ), chocolate gol gappas and snakebite drink. CHICKEN WONTONS— they were crispy, fried coverings filled with juicy chicken topped with mayonnaise. This is a 10 on 10 dish! TANDOORI CHICKEN BURGER - it was a cheesy bomb. Very appetising and tasted delicious. It was tough to handle the cheese flooding out of it. It was a mouthwatering mess. SNAKEBITE DRINK — fizzy and refreshing. It was good but not great in taste and was not as good as other things served here. CHOCOLATE GOL GAPPAS- coated with chocolate and served with a chocolate shake, this is one of the best desserts we have ever had. THE SANDWICH WAFFLE - overloaded with Nutella, this waffle was freshly baked and taste awesome. FRIED ICE CREAM WITH DRIPPING GOL GUPPA - it’s a must try and value for money. This is an ice cream cone with two scoops of fried chocolate ice cream topped with gol gappa which is filled with Nutella. THIS PLACE IS A MUST TRY!! Ambiance-3.5/5 Food- 4.5/5 Staff-4.5/5 Service 4.5/5