A Hidden Gem In East Delhi With Perfect Rooftop Seating

Hippie Bus World's Street Food is all about good food and when its Indian, the spices and the crispiness of every single item satiates the foodie soul impeccably. The perfect lunch includes: Veg Afghani Momos, Paneer Lababdar, Rice, Butter Naan served with crunchy papad. We all know that Afghani Momos is not just a dish but an emotion. So kickstart your day with the best Afghani veg momos in Delhi. The momos were juicy, creamy and heavily stuffed. Totally loved it. The Paneer Platter was average in taste. Not something which I would like to have over and over again. The paneer was sweet in taste. Also, the quality of the naan was not up to the mark. This place is perfect for outdoor seating and serves amazing food. Their ambience is amazing. This cafe is on a rooftop and is based in Shrestha Vihar Market near Anand Vihar.