Jain Saree Centre is a hidden gem in the bylanes of Shankar Market. Though, the shop is quite popular among boutique guys, as they also do wholesale of suit sets for them. But, by looking at the size of the shop you may never guess so. They also keep Kota, chanderi, Maheshwari sarees collection and anyone who might hear their name will think it of as a saree shop but actually, the shop is dominated by exclusive suit collection. The shop keeps the collection as per the season. Like right now you will be able to find summer suit sets (cotton, Kota, chanderi, mulmul, Maheshwari etc) and also fabric by meter (mostly cotton) at their shop. They might have limited collection but they all are exclusive. In fact, they keep on adding new stuff every 15 days. Tip: If you like something to pick up, you might not find it next time 😜😜