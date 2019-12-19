A Hidden Gem In Noida!

Visited this amazing restaurant with my brother for lunch and as the name suggests khidmat is what they truly believe in. Food was so tasty & delicious! Starters: Drums of heaven ( Perfectly sorted chicken lollipop in delicious spices & veggies 🤤) Non-veg platter (Best platter for a group of friends with chicken tikka, chicken malai tikka, Tangri kebab, mutton kebab etc ) Spring roll ( One of the best spring rolls ever had with sweet Thai chilli sauce ) Maine course: Butter chicken ( my favourite ) It was good but not up to the mark. Breads: Butter naan Drinks: Virgin mojito ( Blend of mint with lemon & soda ) In deserts Brownie with ice cream Pista khulfi So overall it was a great time here. We had so much to eat at Khidmat Restaurant. The food was delicious and it is a perfect dining place when out with family who loves non-veg & even veg!