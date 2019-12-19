A Hidden Gem In Noida!

Casual Dining

Khidmat Restaurant

Sector 50, Noida
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop B-1/56, Central Market, Sector 50, Noida

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Visited this amazing restaurant with my brother for lunch and as the name suggests khidmat is what they truly believe in. Food was so tasty & delicious! Starters: Drums of heaven ( Perfectly sorted chicken lollipop in delicious spices & veggies 🤤) Non-veg platter (Best platter for a group of friends with chicken tikka, chicken malai tikka, Tangri kebab, mutton kebab etc ) Spring roll ( One of the best spring rolls ever had with sweet Thai chilli sauce ) Maine course: Butter chicken ( my favourite ) It was good but not up to the mark. Breads: Butter naan Drinks: Virgin mojito ( Blend of mint with lemon & soda ) In deserts Brownie with ice cream Pista khulfi So overall it was a great time here. We had so much to eat at Khidmat Restaurant. The food was delicious and it is a perfect dining place when out with family who loves non-veg & even veg!

What Could Be Better?

A bit of service & staff they can improve rest everything is perfect .

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

