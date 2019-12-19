Visited this amazing restaurant with my brother for lunch and as the name suggests khidmat is what they truly believe in. Food was so tasty & delicious! Starters: Drums of heaven ( Perfectly sorted chicken lollipop in delicious spices & veggies 🤤) Non-veg platter (Best platter for a group of friends with chicken tikka, chicken malai tikka, Tangri kebab, mutton kebab etc ) Spring roll ( One of the best spring rolls ever had with sweet Thai chilli sauce ) Maine course: Butter chicken ( my favourite ) It was good but not up to the mark. Breads: Butter naan Drinks: Virgin mojito ( Blend of mint with lemon & soda ) In deserts Brownie with ice cream Pista khulfi So overall it was a great time here. We had so much to eat at Khidmat Restaurant. The food was delicious and it is a perfect dining place when out with family who loves non-veg & even veg!
A Hidden Gem In Noida!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 750
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
A bit of service & staff they can improve rest everything is perfect .
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group
