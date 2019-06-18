A Hidden Spot For Fabric Material At Throw Away Price

For all of us who love buying fabric and get your outfits stitched this little shop sells fabric at an extremely cheap price. From colourful to basic White and Black you will find everything here. Boho, floral, check, abstract name it and you have it here. The best part about this shop is that the uncle is very sweet and humble and will help you choose. You can buy the fabric in any quantity from as low as half a meter to 10 meters and even more as per your choice. Everything can be made from this fabric as they are super soft and comfortable to wear. So, next time if you are in Lajpat walk up to this little shop named Poonam Export Cloth House and get your kurtas, suits, pants, night suits and dresses stitched as per your style.