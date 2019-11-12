A Hub Of All Things Creative, Drop By British Council!

Situated in an easy-to-sight location in KG Marg, New Delhi, is the beautifully constructed British Council. A sprawling sitout at the backside and a spacious cafe inside, it's like stepping into the ground floor of a decent mall. Oh did I tell you there's a piano for you to try your hands on? Well, now I have. British Council provides its patrons with the myriad of courses ( the details and names of which you can find on their website). For all those who plan to visit there. For the very first time and are in search for a detailed explanation regarding the course there, can straight away head to the Underground floor where there are four help desks to help you out with all your doubts on a token-based system. Now you can also get a membership just to the library which is pretty decent. With access to travel magazines, film journals and newspapers, otherwise not available in India. The place sure gives you a great catch in terms of global connectivity. The books are many and genres aplenty. You might just get the book you need. Apart from books, there is a rack full of DVDs and oh boy! Are the collections good. Select a book and cosy up in a corner till 7 pm ( that's when the library closes ). The whole process of issuing and renewing is pretty easy and is hassle-free. And as the rules of all the libraries go, keeping your phone on silent and minding your own business is a necessity. Rest said it might be a dream come true for many.