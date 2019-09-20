All You Need Is Good Food With A Pretty Decor, Drop By Select City Mall

All you need is a place to have some good food after a long shopping session in a mall. I found Andrea's Eatery, a hidden gem in Select City Mall, Saket, which offers multiple cuisines so you can have all the options at the same place. Located on the first floor, this is a small cosy place but has a huge menu. I took so much time to decide what I wanted to eat. It offers the famous dishes from various countries around the globe. Some of the dishes were Tacos (Mexico), Thai Curry (Thailand), Teriyaki Noodles (Japan) and much more! I tried the Grilled Cajun Chicken and Mushroom Lasagne. Both the dishes were delicious. I would recommend to try out this place!