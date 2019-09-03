Delicious Vegan, Vegetarian & Gluten Free Dishes At Greenr Cafe

Tired of looking for a place serving delicious vegan and vegetarian food? Greenr is the perfect place to explore. I found this place in 32nd avenue Gurgaon. The ambience of this place is breathtaking. It has huge windows from where you can get a good view of the entire place and lets in the natural light. Visiting this place made me feel so peaceful. Talking about food this place has a great variety of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free dishes. It has burgers, salads, pizzas, pasta and to top it all it has something different to try which is earth bowls. I tried the Beirut Falafel Burger, Tuscan Shroom Ball Pizza, and Mocha Mucho. I would definitely recommend visiting this place when you are in Gurgaon!