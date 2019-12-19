When In Kalkaji, Drop By This Cafe For Some Delicious Food & Shakes

Woodbox Cafe is a place which has been on my wish list for a long time and today I visited this place. It's in the main market of Kalkaji and it's well decorated. We had to order the herbivore platter as its very famous. It was very yummy. It had spring rolls, momos, fries, chilly potato and burger. Then we had the shake which had a doughnut on top and it was just mind blowing. Loved the presentation. Then we had white penne pasta. It was a treat to the taste buds. Enjoyed the ambience and the service. The service was quick and the staffs were cordial too. Overall a great experience.