Bites & Brew: The ambience is awesome. It's not too spacious but it has a great modern vibe which looks fascinating. The waiting period is quite a lot which can be a put off for some people. They have a huge variety on their menu and their chilly paneer and Oreo shake are to die for. Both were delicious. Penne pasta was also tasty. It's a good place for a casual hangout with a friend over some good food.
Alert: Check Out This Newbie For Amazing Quick Bites & Yum Shakes!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: JANAK PURI EAST
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Waiting period should be minimised.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Kids.
