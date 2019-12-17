Alert: Check Out This Newbie For Amazing Quick Bites & Yum Shakes!

Cafes

Bites & Brew

New Delhi, Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

B-50, New Krishna Park Road, Vikaspuri, New Delhi

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

Bites & Brew: The ambience is awesome. It's not too spacious but it has a great modern vibe which looks fascinating. The waiting period is quite a lot which can be a put off for some people. They have a huge variety on their menu and their chilly paneer and Oreo shake are to die for. Both were delicious. Penne pasta was also tasty. It's a good place for a casual hangout with a friend over some good food.

What Could Be Better?

Waiting period should be minimised.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids.

