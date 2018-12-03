Take Your Kids, Nieces & Nephews To Play House In Chattarpur

Play House By Essex Farms

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.1

Essex Farms, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Near IIT Crossing, Khas, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Play House is one of the new places for kids in the city. It has a huge outdoor space as well as an indoor place. There are a lot of games and activities for kids, and parents can spend some quality me time in Essex Farms. This place is a must-visit for all.

It's a little expensive for birthday parties.

Family, Big Group, Kids, and Bae.

