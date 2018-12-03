Play House is one of the new places for kids in the city. It has a huge outdoor space as well as an indoor place. There are a lot of games and activities for kids, and parents can spend some quality me time in Essex Farms. This place is a must-visit for all.
Take Your Kids, Nieces & Nephews To Play House In Chattarpur
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
It's a little expensive for birthday parties.
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, and Bae.
