With a variety of Korean baked goods, snacks, and ice cream, The For'est is a welcome addition to Basant Lok Market. The bread looked delicious, and the Korean snow dessert is a must-try.
This New Korean Bakery In Basant Lok Market Does Baked Goods, Coffee & More
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar
The menu is limited, so go for coffee and dessert instead of a full meal. Basant Lok Market is undergoing major renovation right now so expect a lot of construction and debris outside - should be fine in a couple of months though.
Under INR 500
Bae and Kids
