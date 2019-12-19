This New Korean Bakery In Basant Lok Market Does Baked Goods, Coffee & More

Bakeries

The For'est

Vasant Vihar, New Delhi
35, Basant Lok Market, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi

With a variety of Korean baked goods, snacks, and ice cream, The For'est is a welcome addition to Basant Lok Market. The bread looked delicious, and the Korean snow dessert is a must-try.

The menu is limited, so go for coffee and dessert instead of a full meal. Basant Lok Market is undergoing major renovation right now so expect a lot of construction and debris outside - should be fine in a couple of months though.

Under INR 500

Bae and Kids

