A New Cafe With Open Terrace Have Got Great Menu With Affordable Rates

The Shed, I visited this restaurant a few days back with my friends for lunch. It is a newly opened cafe near my house. The ambience & interiors are nice and they have an open terrace also on the top floor. We guys have tried a lot of things. -Chicken Tikka: Authentic chicken breast piece tandoored in charcoal taste was very delicious. -Chilly Garlic Chilli Fries: Properly cut french fries with cheese & chilli flakes. -Farm Fresh Pizza: The pizza was very tasty. Thin crust pizza loaded with Veggies. -Chilly Garlic Chicken Wings: Chicken wings are love for me. Chicken wings sorted in red sauce & loaded with veggies it was really awesome. -Dal Makhani Fondue: It was a nice unique combination of dal makhani with rolled butter naan. In drinks, they have a nice menu of mocktails. I have tried, -Watermelon Mojito: It was nice with the perfect amount of sugar & taste of watermelon was nice too. -Mix Berry Mojito: It was a really refreshing drink. If you are a fan of berry they surely you gonna love this drink for sure. At last, it was a really nice time here, I would definitely recommend this cafe to visit it because they have a great variety menu & the pricing is very affordable. So do visit here. & must try Chicken Wings & Mix Berry Mojito.