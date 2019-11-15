From Yum Dimsums To Noodle Box, This Pan Asian Delivery Outlet Is Goals!

This is a delivery-only outlet which offers the most authentic pan Asian food. I've had this cuisine before but I wasn't a fan of it. But T'wok changed that for me and now pan Asian food is my favourite cuisine. I ordered- 1. Assorted veggies and cheese dim sums: Literally the best dim sums I've ever had. The dim sums were stuffed with veggies, cottage cheese and cream cheese and came with 3 lip-smacking dips. 2. Avocado and asparagus sushi: These were quite good. I don't like asparagus so maybe that's why I didn't like the innermost layer much but otherwise, the whole sushi was perfect. 3. Udon noodle box with schezwan sauce and veggies: The noodles were so perfectly cooked that I can't put it into words really, so juicy and full of veggies like broccoli, baby corn, mushrooms, zucchini. I'm definitely ordering more next week and every week. Highly recommended for Asian food lovers.