Heaven for foodies. Gopal Sweets Corner, this sweet corner offers much more than just the sweets. They have the best desi snacks in the area. I have been visiting this place since childhood and they are still winning my heart with their food. I tried Kachodi and Paneer Pakoda. They serve it with chola sabzi and aloo sabzi. Amazing taste. I always crave for it and I visit this place with family for breakfast on every holiday. Even the prices are very reasonable. And it is worth every penny.
This Sweet Shop Is Definitely Winning Hearts With Their Food!
Sweet Shops
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
