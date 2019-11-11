This Sweet Shop Is Definitely Winning Hearts With Their Food!

img-gallery-featured
Sweet Shops

Gopal Sweets Corner

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-43, Satyavati Marg, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Heaven for foodies. Gopal Sweets Corner, this sweet corner offers much more than just the sweets. They have the best desi snacks in the area. I have been visiting this place since childhood and they are still winning my heart with their food. I tried Kachodi and Paneer Pakoda. They serve it with chola sabzi and aloo sabzi. Amazing taste. I always crave for it and I visit this place with family for breakfast on every holiday. Even the prices are very reasonable. And it is worth every penny.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

Sweet Shops

Gopal Sweets Corner

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
4.1
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-43, Satyavati Marg, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default