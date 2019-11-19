This Club In Noida Will Definitely Make Your Weekend Lit!

I sacked Newton is one of the top Bar located at the top floor of Logix city centre mall. The place looks lovely post 19:00, the ambience is cosy and sitting is comfortable. Indoor and outdoor sitting arrangements are also available, better opt for outside sitting for a delightful and romantic experience. I perfect place where couples can date, foodies can hog and party animals hit the floor. Talking about the food we found their Chilli paneeer, Butter chicken Maggie and Cookie crumble shake are one the best best.