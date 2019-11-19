When In Noida, Munch On Some Amazing Quick Bites At NYC Central & Co!

Recently, last week I went to this small cosy cafe in sector -37. One of the most popular markets in Noida. Famous among youngsters. It a bit small cafe with amazing ambience and sitting space. Though they have sitting space outside also in open. We guys have tried a lot of items. * White Sauce Pasta: It was authentic white sauce pasta with organic and herbs over it. The taste was good and the quantity was good as compared to price. * Passion Fruit Ice Tea: It was passion fruit flavour ice which is one of my favourite of all time. The presentation is really good and the flavour of passion fruit was good. * Peri Peri Chicken Fries: These were so so so good. Authentic potato fries and the gravy over them was so tasty. Trust me these were the best peri fries I had till now. Do try them recommendable ) * Pizza With Puff Base: this is something next level. I have tried pizza first time with puff base and it was amazing just amazing. It was so cheesy and crispy and crunchy. I am gonna have this again ) So overall it was a great time here at NYC central and co. They served us am well and the food was really good. Everything was just perfect. I would definitely recommend this outlet must visit and try them