This Gurgaon Eatery Is Perfect For A Sunday Brunch

This is a beautiful place with quaint decor and a chilled-out ambiance. We found it on a Sunday morning, just in time for brunch. Simply walking in was such a treat for our hungover senses. It was a January morning and the sun was filtering in beautifully through the corridor this restaurant is located on. We had found this place unexpectedly and the sheer beauty of it all made my head reel. Oh, and their pancakes were amazing, too!