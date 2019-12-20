This is a beautiful place with quaint decor and a chilled-out ambiance. We found it on a Sunday morning, just in time for brunch. Simply walking in was such a treat for our hungover senses. It was a January morning and the sun was filtering in beautifully through the corridor this restaurant is located on. We had found this place unexpectedly and the sheer beauty of it all made my head reel. Oh, and their pancakes were amazing, too!
This Gurgaon Eatery Is Perfect For A Sunday Brunch
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
They have a versatile menu. But the portion sizes are on the lighter side for the prices charged. So if you want to hog till your tummy is ready to burst, you might want to look elsewhere.
What's My Pro Tip?
They have a reading corner too, so if you are someone who loves to while away their time with a book and a cup of coffee, this place could be right up your alley. But it tends to be very busy, even in the mornings, so call and reserve seats if you want to avoid disappointment.
Also On Another Fine Day Cafe
Other Outlets
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sector 53-54
Comments (0)