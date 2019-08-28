A Perfect Place For Wonderful Cakes, Desserts, Cookies & More

Cake Palace is a classic bakery which is here since 1985 and for more than 30 years they haven’t failed serving its customer with a great variety of cakes, tea cakes, snacks, cookies and much more. It’s a small bakery situated in the busy lanes of South Ex-2 Market. They offer a wide range of cakes both birthday cake & dry cake which are delicious. They have Pineapple Cake, Black Forest, Red Velvet, Rainbow, Fruits cakes are some of the favourite options to order on your birthday. You can also walk-in herein evening to grab the delicious snacks like Soya Bun, Paneer Kulcha, Veg Cutlet, Chicken Patties, Chicken & Cheese Burger are few of the popular snacks. They have everything baked in their bakery & packing is nice are super classic. You can also find cookies like almond cookies, jeera puffs, coconut cookies, dry-fruit biscuits and a lot more. You can also order yummy shakes, coffee and other drinks to beat the sun outside and feel refreshed and cool. So folks walk-in to this bakery and I promise you won’t be disappointed at all.