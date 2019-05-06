Whisky Town Is A Perfect Place For Your Weekend Night!

Whisky Town is here, don’t worry about your weekends now guys. Delicious food with amazing hospitality. Beautiful ambience and a dim light lounge. We tried their Orly fish, Chicken satay, Chilly chicken, Chilly paneer and potato, Spicy chicken pizza, Mocktails, stuffed leg pieces (Tangri), etc. I must say, the food was breathtaking. I had one of the best experience at this place. Totally touched by the hospitality and the service. Not only this you could also enjoy belly dance here. Don’t forget to try out their chilly chicken and spicy chicken pizza. I am sure you gonna love this place!