Champa Gali In Saket Has Everything You Can Possibly Think Of

Champa Gali in Saket have beautiful decor, amazing food, shopping options, and much more. The place is so beautiful that you'll always see some photoshoot happening. The famous liberty village is here which is supposedly cheaper Than the Sarojini Nagar. There is a shop called “Jugaad” where you can get some amazing stationery like notebooks made from elephant poop and horse poop. Then there are amazing cafes and places with beautiful decors where one can chill out with friends all da like playing board games. If you are in Delhi and just killing your time in bed over a weekend. Then head to Champa Gali and you won't be disappointed!