Champa Gali In Saket Has Everything You Can Possibly Think Of

Other

Champa Gali

Saket, New Delhi

Khasra 258, Lane 3, Saiyad Ul Ajaib, Saket, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Champa Gali in Saket have beautiful decor, amazing food, shopping options, and much more. The place is so beautiful that you'll always see some photoshoot happening. The famous liberty village is here which is supposedly cheaper Than the Sarojini Nagar. There is a shop called “Jugaad” where you can get some amazing stationery like notebooks made from elephant poop and horse poop. Then there are amazing cafes and places with beautiful decors where one can chill out with friends all da like playing board games. If you are in Delhi and just killing your time in bed over a weekend. Then head to Champa Gali and you won't be disappointed!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹5,00 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family

