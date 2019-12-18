Binge On Authentic Rajasthani Thali At This Outlet In Cp!

Rajdhani is perfect when looking for a vegetarian meal with lots of variety. The place has rustic vibes to it and gives one of the best experiences of the traditional dining. The staff is very friendly and welcomes a Chandan tilak that soothes the mind. They are known for their humongous thali which has some really good Rajasthani and Gujarati dishes. So what are you waiting for? Share this with your vegetarian friends and head over to this place now!