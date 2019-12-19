Grab A Hearty Breakfast At This Cafe Nestled Amidst Nature

Roots - Cafe In The Park is the hidden gem that everyone needs to visit. It is in Sector 29 so if you are looking for a place in the city that gives you vibes of being away from the hustle-bustle, this is the perfect place. Their cafe is in Rajiv Gandhi Renewable Energy Park, so there are many swings where you can jump off freely, you can do balloon shooting, and the best of everything is that you can get your pets here. Yes, it's a pet-friendly cafe. It is quite tough to search for some breakfast places that have a lively ambience, but thanks to Roots, you don't have to look any further. The cafe opens at 8 am and serves a variety of delicious food at budget-friendly prices. Recommend dishes: Stuffed moong daal chilla, wai wai noodles, masala tea, spiced mushroom, and mixed bhajjis.