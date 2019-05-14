A Place That Will Not Disappoint You, Dwarka Welcomes This Amazing Rooftop Cafe

Barcode is the best when you look for ambience and delicious food with a rooftop with a great view. It is located close to the singla’s in sector 9. A beautiful place with an amazing terrace from where you could have a great view of sector 9. Talking about food, we had Chilly Paneer, Dahi Ke kebab, Tandoori Spring Rolls. Food was without any doubt tempting and mouthwatering. This was accompanied by Oreo and KitKat shake. Smooth and chocolaty flavours of the shakes made them very delicious. In dessert, we had ice cream with Gulaab Jamun, sounds interesting, right? Do try this on your next visit to Barcode.