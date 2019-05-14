Barcode is the best when you look for ambience and delicious food with a rooftop with a great view. It is located close to the singla’s in sector 9. A beautiful place with an amazing terrace from where you could have a great view of sector 9. Talking about food, we had Chilly Paneer, Dahi Ke kebab, Tandoori Spring Rolls. Food was without any doubt tempting and mouthwatering. This was accompanied by Oreo and KitKat shake. Smooth and chocolaty flavours of the shakes made them very delicious. In dessert, we had ice cream with Gulaab Jamun, sounds interesting, right? Do try this on your next visit to Barcode.
A Place That Will Not Disappoint You, Dwarka Welcomes This Amazing Rooftop Cafe
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 9
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Barcode
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: DWARKA SEC 9
Comments (0)