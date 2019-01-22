Cafe Tesu is one of the most Instagram worthy cafes with great ambience and courteous staff. The food is equally delectable like their healthy breakfast options, pasta, dimsums, sushi etc. The Date with devil shake is a must order for all chocolate lovers. Perfect place to go for a date with your bae, to spend some quality time peacefully. Plan your visit asap!
A Pretty Cafe To Head Out For Brunch During Winters
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 1,000 - INR 3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae
Also On Cafe Tesu
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Comments (0)