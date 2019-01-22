A Pretty Cafe To Head Out For Brunch During Winters

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Cafe Tesu

New Delhi, Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Essex Farms, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Tesu is one of the most Instagram worthy cafes with great ambience and courteous staff. The food is equally delectable like their healthy breakfast options, pasta, dimsums, sushi etc. The Date with devil shake is a must order for all chocolate lovers. Perfect place to go for a date with your bae, to spend some quality time peacefully. Plan your visit asap!

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - INR 3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Cafes

Cafe Tesu

New Delhi, Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Essex Farms, 4, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Vijay Mandal Enclave, Kalu Sarai, New Delhi

image-map-default