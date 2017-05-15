Beeryani is a no-frills kind of place, and it's perfect for some beer and of course yummy biryani. if you are genuinely a food lover and wanna beat the Delhi heat, head to this place with no regrets.
Beer & Food For Under INR 1,000? Head To Beeryani For A Good Night
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
The ambience could be a little better, but considering that you can get beer and food both for under INR 1,000 here, I guess some compromise is fine. It's perfect for both students and non-students.
The paranthas are awesome. Try out their menu of dhaba-style food and you won't be disappointed.
Park your car outside SDA. Go to this place for food and drinks and skip the dessert. There are a couple of cool joints for desserts in this market that you can head to instead.
