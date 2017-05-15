Beer & Food For Under INR 1,000? Head To Beeryani For A Good Night

Casual Dining

Beeryani

Hauz Khas, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Commercial Centre, C-2, Opp. IIT Main Gate, SDA Market, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Beeryani is a no-frills kind of place, and it's perfect for some beer and of course yummy biryani. if you are genuinely a food lover and wanna beat the Delhi heat, head to this place with no regrets.

What Could Be Better?

The ambience could be a little better, but considering that you can get beer and food both for under INR 1,000 here, I guess some compromise is fine. It's perfect for both students and non-students.

What's My Pro Tip?

The paranthas are awesome. Try out their menu of dhaba-style food and you won't be disappointed.

Anything Else?

Park your car outside SDA. Go to this place for food and drinks and skip the dessert. There are a couple of cool joints for desserts in this market that you can head to instead.

