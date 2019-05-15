Perfect Summer Lunches At Monsoon

Summer lunches are tricky, they have to be light and sumptuous, filling but not heavy. Hitting the right balance takes practice. This place hits it right on the money. We went to Monsoon (by Cafe Lota) in Aerocity for lunch. Chose the set Lunch (non-veg) it's got a starter, a main course and a dessert. We also ordered kiwi Panna to drink. We were served Mullakitathu Fish and keema Gujiya. They were really tasty and very different from each other. The main course was of EIB Prawns and Chorizo pulao. The pulao was a revelation, quinoa with Goan chorizo sausages was a great combination. The prawns were really good too. The kiwi Panna was a perfect drink as a palate cleanser and exciter too. We were now expecting really great things from the desserts. Which they lived up to. The cheesecake had passion fruit to cut the creaminess and the chocolate torte was so luxurious and it was paired with mango chutney. What an amazing combination and perfect so too. Their service is extremely personal and quick. It's rare for a restaurant to get all the dishes right and have great service too. But then there is this. A beautiful gem in the heart of Aerocity. A sure shot hit!