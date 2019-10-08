A Taste Of True Italian Pizza At Leo's!

We are Pizza lovers and the hunt for the best pizza had been never-ending, until Leo's. They are the most authentic Italian Pizza in Delhi. The chef trained and apprenticed in Italy in a pizzeria, so he knows his stuff. It's also probably the only pet-friendly pizzeria I know of. We ordered ourselves a Pepperoni (obviously) and a Neapolitan and we were drooling seeing them come fresh and steaming out of that brick oven. There is a specific way of eating these pizzas since they are thin and soupy with cheese and tomatoes you make a scoop of the slice and devour. Their pizzas will surely transform your pizza expectations forever and will leave you in an infatuated bliss. Rest in Spice gives it a 5/5 and a destination for every pizza lover. Find us Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/rest_in_spice) Zomato (https://www.zomato.com/Rest_in_spice/dineline) LBB (https://lbb.in/users/ashish-chakravarty-tiptop)