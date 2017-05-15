Max At Inkinn Tattoo Studio Is The Perfect Guy For Your First Body Ink

Max, one of the tattoo artists there is the guy to go to. He's very neat with his work. He knows how to deal with first-timers like me. The place is also really hygienic. They use vegan ink which is healthy for the skin without any side effects.
Go a little early and discuss your idea of the tattoo and they do their best. Also, take an appointment beforehand or you might have to wait.
I got a nine inch tattoo for INR 8,000 so I'd say they're pretty well priced. I was expecting a lot of pain but I was pleasantly surprised. Would definitely go back to Max for all future tattoos. PS: he doesn't entertain customers who may be on questionable substances. So maybe not head here after your drunching session.
