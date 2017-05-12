Books, Board Games And More: This Sunny Cafe Overlooking Deer Park Is A Must-Visit

We entered this quaint place right at the dawn of Delhi summers, and it's situated atop The Blossom Kochhar Studio at Hauz Khas Village, next to Naivedyam. Semi-exposed white walls, shelves {and a ladder} lined with books, fresh flowers centrepiece at every table and the charming view of the Deer Park peeking through blooming Amaltas trees made up for a quite a romantic setting for a Sunday breakfast. Look for the table near the windows to feel like you are sitting inside a tree-house and reach out for the flowers perhaps! Once you are all set and decided upon the food from a menu with a fair array of options, call upon your server by {wait for it} ringing a bell! There are plenty of options for both vegetarians and meat-lovers. Plus, you can choose from the specials menu chalked out on a black board at the entrance. Though there is no separate breakfast menu, The Tearoom by Blossom Kochhar makes for a sunlight, sequestered and hearty brunch place. We ordered pancakes with fresh fruits, maple syrup and vanilla ice cream, a huge plate of dumplings {which turned out to be mutton ones though we ordered vegetarian} served with 3-4 different dips plus soup of the day and an open-faced pesto sandwich with mozzarella and cherry tomatoes. The pesto sandwich was a complete win; oozing olive oil and deliciousness in every bite. The pancakes were light on sugar and weren't too dense. The teas deserve a special mention. Firstly, they have a wide variety of range for both hot and cold tea brews sourced from all parts of the country! We settled for an orange spiced ice-tea and a ginger & lemon warm infusion with organic honey. And boy were they amazing with their refreshing newness and subtle aftertaste! Time flew as we played a game of Solitaire, Connect and flipped through some magazines.