We entered this quaint place right at the dawn of Delhi summers, and it's situated atop The Blossom Kochhar Studio at Hauz Khas Village, next to Naivedyam. Semi-exposed white walls, shelves {and a ladder} lined with books, fresh flowers centrepiece at every table and the charming view of the Deer Park peeking through blooming Amaltas trees made up for a quite a romantic setting for a Sunday breakfast. Look for the table near the windows to feel like you are sitting inside a tree-house and reach out for the flowers perhaps! Once you are all set and decided upon the food from a menu with a fair array of options, call upon your server by {wait for it} ringing a bell! There are plenty of options for both vegetarians and meat-lovers. Plus, you can choose from the specials menu chalked out on a black board at the entrance. Though there is no separate breakfast menu, The Tearoom by Blossom Kochhar makes for a sunlight, sequestered and hearty brunch place. We ordered pancakes with fresh fruits, maple syrup and vanilla ice cream, a huge plate of dumplings {which turned out to be mutton ones though we ordered vegetarian} served with 3-4 different dips plus soup of the day and an open-faced pesto sandwich with mozzarella and cherry tomatoes. The pesto sandwich was a complete win; oozing olive oil and deliciousness in every bite. The pancakes were light on sugar and weren't too dense. The teas deserve a special mention. Firstly, they have a wide variety of range for both hot and cold tea brews sourced from all parts of the country! We settled for an orange spiced ice-tea and a ginger & lemon warm infusion with organic honey. And boy were they amazing with their refreshing newness and subtle aftertaste! Time flew as we played a game of Solitaire, Connect and flipped through some magazines.
Books, Board Games And More: This Sunny Cafe Overlooking Deer Park Is A Must-Visit
- Price for two: ₹ 650
- Nearest Metro Station: GREEN PARK
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
The collection of books was a little disappointing as it was full of run-of-the-mill popular fiction. A more tasteful curation of texts could make book lovers a regular here as the tearoom is so quiet and soothing. The rope lights highlight the book cases could be placed more cleverly too. The artificial light disturbs the otherwise comforting ambiance. You have to take the stairs to reach the Tearoom as there's no lift. So this place is good with the young ones but one would not be able to bring their grandparents and play a game of Ludo with them unless the plan to install a lift!
What's My Pro Tip?
Go there for a quiet date and let the board games break the ice between you two! Follow it with a cosy walk in the Deer Park and enjoy a perfect day!
Anything Else?
There's a spa and salon at the next level of the same building. So if you plan to make a day out of Blossom Kochhar's little paradise, then you have it all covered!
