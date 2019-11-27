Foxtort In Cyber Hub For Amazing Lunch Trays & More!

The newer Foxtrot is nestled in a corporate hub, that could well be the reason they decided to launch their all-new Lunch Trays. Whatever the reason may be, I am so glad they did, I am someone who loves for my meal to have a lot of elements and that usually means I have to order a lot of dishes! I think that problem may have just gotten solved and I am not even a corporate ‘anybody’! So, yay for me! Foxtrot, Cyberhub is a space that is almost multi-purpose in a sense, you could step into the well-lit parlour on the outside of the long layout they have and have a meeting over a meal, you could choose the centre for a meet up with the girls or go further in and have a long, laid back date over cocktails and possibly live music, depending on the day you go, so do keep an eye out for their the gig calendar. The décor builds that way too, from selective art on the walls to a wall full of pop art that’s insta-worthy to vintage velvet vibe closer to the bar. Now they’ve kicked off the season with Lunch Trays that don’t just satisfy the palate but are very easy on the pocket too. With a neat array of mains, sides and dessert, each tray is meant to be filling and with an element of discovery since each one hails from a specific region. I assume the idea is to showcase the vastness of Foxtrot’s world cuisine menu. The menu begins with an ode to India’s eclectic, regional cuisines and brings you a tray from Madurai complete with Paneer or Chicken Chettinad served with Curd Rice, Tomato Dal, Malabar Parantha, Applam, Madras Chilli and a surprise twist with Kasundi Bhel. You could move closer North and enjoy a spread from Bhatinda which can never be complete without Parantha’s with yellow butter, pickle, curd, salad, Dal of the day, papad churma and Lassi. The menu has to pay homage to the home city of Foxtrot, the Delhi tray includes, Black Pepper Chicken Tikka, Chaat of the Day, Maa ki Dal, roti, papad, pickle and the quintessential sirka pyaaz. Where there’s Delhi, there has to be Bombay, this tray is a trip to Chaupati with Bhel, Pav Bhaji, Green Galouti Roll and a Masala Soda to wash it all down. The journey across India ends with Hyderabad, which has to have Biryani and it has either Vegetable or Chicken Biryani served with Burani Raita, Paneer Tikka, Mirchi ka Salan and Papad. If you prefer to go across borders, you can start with closer to home, the Nepalese tray is loaded with Vegetable Momos, Fried Rice or Noodles, Chili Paneer, kimchi salad and an array of house dips. For a slight change from Nepal, you could choose the Tibetan Tray which has Chicken Momos, Egg Fried Rice or Noodles, Chilli Chicken, Kimchi Salad and house dips. The last two trays on the menu are Foxtrot’s way of serving up India’s second favourite cuisine, Italian! There’s a choice of Rome and Sicily, the tray from Rome comes with a choice of pasta paired with a choice of sauces and the Sicilian tray comes with Pizza as it rightly should, both have a side of Caesar Salad, garlic bread and a house mocktail. I suggest you go back a few times and try them all but start with Nepal and Madurai for sure. And since there’s quite a bit of saving on this binge, don’t forget to order a couple of rounds of cocktails on the side, you’re at Foxtrot after all.