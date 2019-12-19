A New Venue For Yum Popsicles In Gk!

✨ Stickhouse: A treat for eyes & taste buds♥️ This place is located in the N block of Gk 1. ❣️ I recently went to this place for lunch. We wanted something sweet So we decided to visit this place. As I had heard alot about this place, about the different flavours in gelato stick, popsicles and stick waffle. ❣️ They have classic and fruit flavours they can spread coconut power also., they are having flavours like RedBurries, mango, watermelon, tiramisu, chocolate, Cheesecake etc. ♥️ I tasted two most popsicles one being the cheesecake one and another one being the virgin mojito flavour. Both were equally delicious! One of my friends is a huge fan of chocolate only so he decided to order Chocolate hazelnut with crunch dipping and it was simply yummy and the Cornetto, Cono stick is must-have 😍in Stickhouse, they even look so attractive ♥️😍✨ ♥️ There are different adds available which is chargeable, we can add different toppings according to our tastes and preferences. ♥️ Worth the pricing and worth a visit. I recommend everyone to visit this place once and try different flavours there paper cup, waffle cone & cup everything is available. And even they delivered also. ✨ I’m sure people with a sweet tooth would love this place!