A Treat For Your Monday Blues & Your Friday Mood!

This newly inaugurated restro-bar is a perfect solution to your moody cravings. With their top-notch interiors and their unique presentation skills, they are all set to build that perfect mood. The place is situated right in the centre of the Huda market, making it really accessible. Owned by two brothers, this place is young at heart and brings to you a different entertainment set up each time like DJ, live music and much more. So less talking and more doing, go ahead and check Catalyst Gastroba for your self and don't forget to let us know about your experience.