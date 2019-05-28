As devoted fans of the Pizza Express, we went exploring their new concept at the Saket Select CityWalk Mall. The Runway Project is a twist on their existing menu with different presentation style and a modern-noir ambience. We ordered their signature pizzas, the American (INR 575) and the Extra Hot American (INR 650) which were gorgeous to look at and taste. The mark of a good pizza is when you don't want or feel like adding any additives to them. Which is so true here. The Pepperoni and the Cheeses were a party in the mouth and a wild ride at that. I would rate it 4/5 for good ambience and experimentation.
A Twist On The Regular At The Runway Project
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MALVIYA NAGAR
The portions are small when compared to the prices.
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Family, Bae, Kids
