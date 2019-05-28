A Twist On The Regular At The Runway Project

As devoted fans of the Pizza Express, we went exploring their new concept at the Saket Select CityWalk Mall. The Runway Project is a twist on their existing menu with different presentation style and a modern-noir ambience. We ordered their signature pizzas, the American (INR 575) and the Extra Hot American (INR 650) which were gorgeous to look at and taste. The mark of a good pizza is when you don't want or feel like adding any additives to them. Which is so true here. The Pepperoni and the Cheeses were a party in the mouth and a wild ride at that. I would rate it 4/5 for good ambience and experimentation.