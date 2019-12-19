This Stunning Restaurant Offers An Amazing Range Of Cocktails & Beers

This weekend I had been to the pre-opening of Wok in the Clouds (WITC) new outlet in Connaught Place. This new one is at the prime location of C block CP. They already have multiple outlets in West Delhi and Khan Market. With the huge influx of Restro-Pubs and Bars in Delhi NCR, the focus has shifted from good food & cocktails to beers and snacks\finger foods. So, we walked in expecting something similar, however, were pleasantly surprised with amazing food and great cocktails. We were served with Cream & Pesto Mushrooms, which were a dream to have, bursting with flavour. Next came in the Railway Mutton Curry in Brassware, keeping with the traditions from the British times. The mutton is to die for and the Achaari onions that came with were a delight too. The cocktails that came in instantly became our favourites and we ended up ordering them many (many) more times. The Whiskey Old Fashioned and The South Indian gimlet are absolute recommends. We thought they were done with their food stars, but oh boy were we wrong, they bombarded us with Cherry Pepper Chicken (my absolute favourite) which has bites of fried chicken & cherry peppers. Their Chicken & Avocado Salad was refreshing and so were the dynamite Prawns. The place is gorgeous and very tastefully decorated and well lit. The interiors look classy and elegant.