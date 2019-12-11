Look Out For This Restaurant Serving Delicious Kashmiri Food In G-Town!

Since we've been back from Kashmir from our travels. The one thing that has stayed with us has been the Kashmiri food especially the Wazwaan. We had been craving it for quite some time now and that's when we found Matamaal. The ambience is nice, it's simple. It's got a lot of Kashmiri Decor to give you the feel. There is a houseboat themed space which is pretty nice. We went there for lunch and ordered the non-veg & the Waazwan Thali along with Lavash, Sheermal and Phirni. The food was exquisite, especially the Rista, Goshtaba, Haak saag and Kabargaah. The flavours were really good and sent you back to Kashmir. The Sheermaal and Phirni were pretty good. They also have a lot of things on sale including Kashmiri bread and Kehwa. It's a great place for family lunches, especially during the Delhi Winters and the holiday season.