An Ideal Place To Chill With Friends Along With Yummy Dishes Only At Aerocity

I wouldn't call it modern or fusion for that matter, the food at Farzi is downright innovative. It's like a culinary version of upcycling, they take food memories and nostalgia with a healthy dose of familiarity and create dishes that look like something brand new but taste like something you have endearing memories of! The new Farzi at Aerocity has stayed true to this model even though space is more chic and spacious than the other outlets. Walk into an open plan restaurant with a high ceiling and a well-stocked bar and you already begin to get a sense of opulence even though the price points are very fair, that's an awesome combination for any eatery to pull off! Spread across two levels and an al fresco set up, this is the ideal place for both a cosy date and a large group celebration, once again, the menu has something for everyone, that cracks another code of - how to create a successful restaurant! Coming to the food, expect a fair amount of 'show' and 'glam' in each dish, from presentation to plating, which I actually enjoy despite my tendency to favour, 'ugly delicious', the dishes here come across as rather special! Given that their bar boasts of some rather spectacular cocktails, you could go the cocktails and starters route in which case, don't miss the Keema Kulcha, Chill Pork Ribs and the Guntur Chilli Chicken where the Guntur spice is absolutely bang on. For a complete nostalgic experience, they have the Mini Raj Kachori which looks as good as it tastes but it's the Desi Chowmein that's a clincher simply because you find yourself sitting at a spiffy restaurant bingeing on good 'ol noodles done just the way Delhi likes it. If you have the time and the appetite then I suggest a whole spread, between a few world cuisine dishes and a world of regional Indian dishes, you will be spoilt for choice. My personal favourites from a couple of meals there have got to be, the Khao Suey bowl which is best with seafood, all the trimmings and a rich coconut broth to bring it all together. The Slow Cooked Baby Lamb Shanks are hardly 'baby', great size and good portion and it comes with a Khasta Kulcha. I was also sold on the Mutton Irachi and Mutton Kuzhambu, the Malabar Parantha with it was just perfect, in fact, they seem to have perfected the complexity of South Indian masala blends, each dish has its individual character in place. They have a few international favourites and a selection of pizzas too, I plan to go back for a beer afternoon, the Mezze shall be enjoyed that day. Complete your Farzification with a round of 'Meetha', we're hooked on the Tres Leches Ras Malai, that's ras malai with three types of milk and the Chocolate Dome, the drama of which adds to the fun factor, stop by and see what I mean!