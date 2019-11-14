Fond Of Fancy Cocktails? This Outlet Offers Some Killer Drinks & Yum Food!

Fantastic drinks. Pick anyone on the menu, be it fancy or basic, the cocktails were really a Wok In The Clouds experience. The ambience of the place was an absolute killer, especially my love for a fully equipped bar and a professional bartender along with it is Paramount. We were also lucky the day we decided to drop in there was a Jazz live music performance being performed, which also turned out to be absolute bliss. The food was also equally good as the other things I tried out mostly snacks of which I liked the Papad plate, which was just unreal and basic, and also hard to find good seafood was here which was fantastic. Upon complementing the management for fantastic drinks, food and the amazing Jazz Music LIVE, I also got to know that live performances are quiet frequent at this place. So one must hit this place to enjoy your weekend drinks along with live music.