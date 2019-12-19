Aacha Khao Aacha khilao- This Restaurant Surely Lives Up to Its Name

Fresh Food Factory in Noida is a hidden gem inside the Industrial area in sector 3 Noida. Some people call it Aacha Khao Aacha Khilao. Which is actually their motto. I first visited this outlet some 15 years ago, and I am glad to share that they still maintain the same food quality. This place is super hit among the office goers in Noida. The ambience of this place is very simple, they don't have a sitting area only tables where you can stand and eat. During lunch hours on a working day, you will find this place jam-packed, this is because they serve amazing food, freshly prepared with home-like taste. Almost everything in there menu is delicious, fresh and value for money. Rajma rice and Kadi rice are the best sellers here. But you should also try their tandoori paranthas, they are fresh and crispy served with one vegetable of your choice. In sweets, Gulab jamun is a super hit, it's so so soft and perfectly sweet. Gajar Halwa is seasonal but it's also amazing. Their fresh lime soda is one of the best I've ever tried. Overall this place is heaven for people who want to have good homely food at a reasonable price.