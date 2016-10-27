Himjoli is an organic shop where you can find everything from skincare products and organic pulses to fruits and vegetables. They even have organic textile.
Check Out This Shop In Aurobindo Market For All Things Organic
Cosmetics Stores
- Upwards: ₹ 80
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Shortcut
Budget-Friendly Goodness
Everything they stock comes directly from the Kumaon region, so the the good thing is that the farmers reap most of the benefits. For folks looking for groceries and wellness products that are organic and budget-friendly, this is your one-stop-shop.
What Else?
We love buying organic veggies and fruits from here {the apricot oil is really good}.
