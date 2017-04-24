Tying The Knot? Ladies, Aakriti Kochar Is All About Subtle Wedding Makeup

If you are looking for the not-so -loud, glittery and over-the-top makeup {just like me} for your big day, then Aakriti is the one who you should be running to . Her makeup is fuss-free and gives an extremely natural look . Her talent lies in the fact that she only accentuates your features {in my case her focus was eyes and they really did stand out} and does not believe in layering up your face with huge amounts of makeup . She uses all types of makeup brands, so in case you are particular about using a certain product, she would be most willing to it.